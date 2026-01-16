Bell, Toyota Win Thursday Preliminary Feature at 2026 Chili Bowl

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Race Results
TULSA, Okla. (January 15, 2026) – Christopher Bell climbed from fifth to first in the final six laps, eventually passing Ryan Bernal for the lead with three laps remaining to win the 30-lap Hasty Bake Qualifying Night for the 40th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink.
Bell started the race from the eighth position. It marked his third win of the night after taking the top spot in both his heat and qualifying races. In addition, Bell won Monday night’s Race of Champions event.
Overall, the victory marks his ninth career preliminary night feature win, matching Kyle Larson for the most in Chili Bowl history. It’s the 60th national midget feature win for Bell, the most ever by a Toyota driver.
In addition to Bell’s victory, five other Toyota drivers registered top 10 finishes in Thursday’s A Main, with Spencer Bayston placing fourth, Chris Windom was eighth, Jacob Denney finished ninth and Ashton Torgerson came home in tenth.
Toyota-powered drivers have now won three of the four preliminary night features this week.
This year’s Chili Bowl Nationals features 404 entries - each fighting for one of the 24 openings in Saturday night’s “A Main” feature event. Qualifying wraps up Friday night with 14 more Toyota-powered drivers expected to attempt to qualify.
“I was getting off pretty good through three and four and I was able to make up some positions. That’s why I love this place. I feel really good about this car. I still feel like we can get the car a little more driveable. This Rheem Pristine Auction Toyota is insanely fast. We just need to get it driving a little better for Saturday and being more consistent. I’m just happy to transfer directly into the A Main. When we tested the new car in DuQuoin, it started to feel really good. It’s been the feel I’ve been looking for the past couple of years.”
Christopher Bell, Christopher Bell Racing Rheem Pristine Auction Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.
Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company’s U.S. operating sites.
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