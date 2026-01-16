Bell, Toyota Win Thursday Preliminary Feature at 2026 Chili Bowl

TULSA, Okla. (January 15, 2026) – Christopher Bell climbed from fifth to first in the final six laps, eventually passing Ryan Bernal for the lead with three laps remaining to win the 30-lap Hasty Bake Qualifying Night for the 40th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink.

Bell started the race from the eighth position. It marked his third win of the night after taking the top spot in both his heat and qualifying races. In addition, Bell won Monday night’s Race of Champions event.

Overall, the victory marks his ninth career preliminary night feature win, matching Kyle Larson for the most in Chili Bowl history. It’s the 60th national midget feature win for Bell, the most ever by a Toyota driver.

In addition to Bell’s victory, five other Toyota drivers registered top 10 finishes in Thursday’s A Main, with Spencer Bayston placing fourth, Chris Windom was eighth, Jacob Denney finished ninth and Ashton Torgerson came home in tenth.

Toyota-powered drivers have now won three of the four preliminary night features this week.

This year’s Chili Bowl Nationals features 404 entries - each fighting for one of the 24 openings in Saturday night’s “A Main” feature event. Qualifying wraps up Friday night with 14 more Toyota-powered drivers expected to attempt to qualify.