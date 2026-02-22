Reddick goes back-to-back, wins in Atlanta

A damaged race car was not going to stop Tyler Reddick as the California native claimed his second straight victory to start 2026.

NASCAR

Reddick proved to have the car to beat, making the right moves in the final overtime restart to win his second consecutive race, this time at EchoPark Speedway just outside of Atlanta. Toyota teammate Chase Briscoe pushed Reddick to the win to finish a season-best second, while Bubba Wallace had another impressive run as he won the second stage and led 46 laps. Reddick and Wallace are two of three drivers to score top-10 finishes in the first two races to start the year and currently sit 1-2 in the overall point standings.