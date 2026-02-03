Reddick gets historic third straight win to start season

Tyler Reddick made history as first driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win three consecutive races to start the season after claiming victory on Sunday in Austin.

NASCAR

Reddick, who started on the pole at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Sunday, battled for the win in his No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE with road course ace Shane Van Gisbergen coming down the stretch en route to victory lane. Reddick is the first driver in Cup Series history to win the first three races of the season after notching victories at the season-opening Daytona 500 and last Sunday at EchoPark Speedway.