Denney, Sarff Give Toyota Farmer City Raceway Sweep

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Race Results
Toyota-powered drivers Jacob Denney and Karter Sarff sweep national midget wins at Farmer City, pushing Toyota to eight wins in 11 races in 2025.
FARMER CITY, Ill. (April 13, 2025) – Toyota-powered drivers Jacob Denney and Karter Sarff combined to sweep the weekend’s two national midget feature events at Farmer City Raceway, co-sanctioned by the Xtreme Outlaw Series and the POWRi National Midget League.
Six different Toyota-powered drivers have now won in 2025, combining for eight wins in the first 11 national midget feature races this year.
Denney would lead 21 laps in Friday’s 25-lap feature to earn his second national feature win of the season by mastering the cushion on the way to the victory. Zach Daum would finish second and Sarff third to give Toyota-powered drivers a podium sweep on the night.
“This means a lot,” Denney said. “On the first lap, I went straight up there and we had a lot of speed. I knew what it was like to go down to the bottom of Turn 3 and miss and lose time. So, I just stuck up there and it was really good and we got it done.”
-Jacob Denney
After placing third on Friday, Sarff would up his game on Saturday. Starting from the pole position, the Mason City, Illinois native would lead the first five laps before Denney would once again master the high side to take the lead. Sarff would fall back to third before a re-start with 10 laps remaining saw him overtake both Denney and Cameron Key to re-take the lead. From there, it was all Sarff as he took his first win of the 2025 campaign.
“I really had to stay up on the wheel,” Sarff said afterward. “You had to run the curves super hard, and if you let up a little bit, it would bite you. I’m super happy with the whole night, and everything went our way. To run third on Friday, and then win the next night is pretty awesome.”
-Karter Sarff
With two wins among five top-five finishes, Denney continues to lead the POWRi National Midget League championship after five races, while Sarff holds a one-point lead over Denney in the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series point race.
The Toyota national midget racing program heads to Kokomo, Indiana, for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship season-opener April 25-26.
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.