Denney, Sarff Give Toyota Farmer City Raceway Sweep

FARMER CITY, Ill. (April 13, 2025) – Toyota-powered drivers Jacob Denney and Karter Sarff combined to sweep the weekend’s two national midget feature events at Farmer City Raceway, co-sanctioned by the Xtreme Outlaw Series and the POWRi National Midget League.

Six different Toyota-powered drivers have now won in 2025, combining for eight wins in the first 11 national midget feature races this year.

Denney would lead 21 laps in Friday’s 25-lap feature to earn his second national feature win of the season by mastering the cushion on the way to the victory. Zach Daum would finish second and Sarff third to give Toyota-powered drivers a podium sweep on the night.