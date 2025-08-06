Denney Charges Through Field to Win at Kokomo; Drake Earns Indiana Midget Week Title

KOKOMO, Ind. (June 8, 2025) – Jacob Denney charged from 17th to 1st to win his second consecutive USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series Indiana Midget Week feature, holding off Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) teammate Kale Drake at Kokomo Speedway Sunday night. With the runner-up finish, Drake would claim the Indiana Midget Week title and its $15,000 payout.

The win is Denney’s third this season on the USAC tour and his seventh overall midget feature win in 2025. His victory is the sixth for a KKM Toyota in the first eight USAC races of the season.

CB Industries driver Drake Edwards would claim the lead at the green flag and quickly begin an intense battle up front with Drake. The two Toyota drivers would trade the lead a number of times in the first half of the 30-lap feature with Drake officially taking the lead on lap 10, only to see Edwards come right back to assume the top spot the following circuit. Further back in the field, Denney had climbed into the top five on the same lap.

After a caution on lap 13, Drake would make a big run to take over the point position on lap 15 with Edwards behind him and Denney moving into the top three. Two laps later, Denney would overtake Edwards for second and close Drake’s lead to just .578 seconds by lap 19.

The two KKM drivers would continue their battle running side-by-side to the flag on lap 24, then Denney would take the lead on the back straight on lap 25 and hold off Drake’s attempt to dive back underneath him for the lead.

Drake would stay right with him for the lead the rest of the way, but Denney would maintain the lead, winning by 0.484-seconds with Edwards finishing third, Kevin Thomas Jr. placed fourth, followed by Cannon McIntosh and Justin Grant.

While falling just short of Sunday’s win, Drake would claim the IMW crown on the strength of three consecutive podium finishes after winning at Circle City Raceway on Tuesday night and earning a third-place finish at Paragon Speedway Wednesday night.

Next up for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series is the BC39: Driven to Save Lives at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, July 1-2.