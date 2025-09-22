Pursley Dominates In USAC 4-Crowns At Eldora

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 20, 2025) – Daison Pursley took the lead on lap 14 of 25 and then proceeded to run away from the field to win the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ 4-Crowns Nationals at Eldora Speedway Saturday night.

It was the second consecutive 4-Crown Nationals title for Pursley, the 2024 USAC national champion. The Locust Grove, Oklahoma native, became the seventh different Toyota-powered driver to win in 18 USAC National midget events this season.

But it was another Toyota driver that led the early going as RMS Racing’s Steven Snyder Jr. took the lead at the green flag and proceeded to lead the first six laps before getting over the cushion in turn two on lap seven bringing out a caution flag.

Kevin Thomas Jr. would lead the field back to green with Logan Seavey in second and Pursley moving up to third. Running the top side, Pursley would build up enough momentum to pass Seavey for second on lap nine and then begin to reel in Thomas.

On lap 14, Pursley would overtake Thomas for the lead and quickly stretch out his advantage to over two seconds by lap 20 and then extended his lead every lap for the remainder of the event, eventually winning by 3.536 seconds over Thomas with Seavey coming in third.

Pursley’s CB Industries teammates Justin Grant and Drake Edwards would finish fourth and fifth to give Toyota three of the top five on the night. Joining them in the top 10 were fellow Toyota drivers Cannon McIntosh in seventh and Jacob Denney in eighth.

McIntosh continues to hold a narrow championship over second-place Grant.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series returns to action November 14 with Placerville Speedway’s Hangtown 100 kicking off USAC’s seven-race Western Swing to close out the 2025 campaign.