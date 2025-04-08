Sarff, Key Take Wins at I-55 in Xtreme Outlaw/POWRi

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Race Results
Toyota drivers sweep Ironman 55 weekend as Karter Sarff and Kameron Key claim Xtreme Outlaw/POWRi wins in thrilling fashion at Pevely.
PEVELEY, Mo. (August 3, 2025) – Karter Sarff made a last-turn pass to win Friday night, while Kameron Key charged from eighth to first on Saturday to give Toyota-powered drivers a sweep of the Xtreme Outlaw Series/POWRi Challenge Series this weekend at the Federated Auto Parts Ironman 55.
The win was the third in just nine races this season for Sarff, while Key became the fourth different Toyota-powered driver to win in Xtreme competition in 2025.
On Friday, Chase McDermand would take the lead on the opening lap, with Cannon McIntosh right behind him on a track that would prove difficult to pass on. McDermand continued to pace the 25-lap feature, while McIntosh slipped back to fourth, but would work his way back to second as the race wound down with Sarff running third.
As it came down to the final lap, McIntosh made a move to the bottom, but the two leaders collided in Turn 4, with Sarff slipping past for the victory. Jacob Denney would climb to second with McIntosh in third. McDermand was eventually scored in 22nd.
“I don’t know, I’m still at a loss for words,” Sarff said. “I could get a good run through the middle on the first lap of the restarts when the dirty stuff got packed in, and I could make some speed through there. Yeah, still pretty unbelievable that we just won this race.”
-Karter Sarff
On Saturday night, Key would start the race eighth and quickly begin moving through the field running the outside line of the 1/3-mile track to enter the top five on Lap 2 while Corbin Rueschenberg and Denney battled for the lead.
Key would overtake McIntosh for third and eventually slide Denney for second. He then began to close in on Rueschenberg for the lead and would eventually slide him for the top spot with eight laps remaining. While Rueschenberg would stick with him, Key was able to hold him off the rest of the way to give Trifecta Motorsports their first win of the season. Rueschenberg would finish second, followed by Denney and McIntosh.
“What an incredible race from start to finish,” Key said. “We got a couple spots early, and we just became stagnant. Last night, Karter Sarff found those crumbs and used them, and (Turns) 3-4 was getting that way. They got jumbled up, and I tried it to see if it worked, and it stuck and went around them. We’ve been close with the Heat wins, Quick Times, and podiums. I grew up camping here with my parents. My family comes here every year, so now to be able to race it and win it is really cool, and the dumbbell trophy is awesome.”
-Kameron Key
With a pair of podium finishes, Denney extended both his Xtreme and POWRi championship leads over defending champion McIntosh.
The Toyota national midget racing program heads east for the Xtreme Outlaw Series’ Appalachian Midget Week with four races kicking off Wednesday August 6 at The Action Track in Kutztown, Penn.
Karter Sarff 1st
Jacob Denney 2nd
Cannon McIntosh 3rd
Kameron Key 5th
Zach Wigal 7th
Colton Robinson 8th
Brandon Carr 10th
Alex Karpowicz 13th
Hayden Wise 14th
Chase McDermand 22nd
Michael Faccinto 24th
Gavin Miller 26th
Kameron Key 1st
Jacob Denney 3rd
Cannon McIntosh 4th
Gavin Miller 6th
Colton Robinson 7th
Karter Sarff 8th
Michael Faccinto 9th
Chase McDermand 10th
Hayden Wise 11th
Alex Karpowicz 12th
Zach Wigal 17th
Brandon Carr 19th
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