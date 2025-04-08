Sarff, Key Take Wins at I-55 in Xtreme Outlaw/POWRi

PEVELEY, Mo. (August 3, 2025) – Karter Sarff made a last-turn pass to win Friday night, while Kameron Key charged from eighth to first on Saturday to give Toyota-powered drivers a sweep of the Xtreme Outlaw Series/POWRi Challenge Series this weekend at the Federated Auto Parts Ironman 55.

The win was the third in just nine races this season for Sarff, while Key became the fourth different Toyota-powered driver to win in Xtreme competition in 2025.

On Friday, Chase McDermand would take the lead on the opening lap, with Cannon McIntosh right behind him on a track that would prove difficult to pass on. McDermand continued to pace the 25-lap feature, while McIntosh slipped back to fourth, but would work his way back to second as the race wound down with Sarff running third.

As it came down to the final lap, McIntosh made a move to the bottom, but the two leaders collided in Turn 4, with Sarff slipping past for the victory. Jacob Denney would climb to second with McIntosh in third. McDermand was eventually scored in 22nd.